Police arrests 10 suspects allegedly connected to FUOYE student’s death

News Agency Of Nigeria

The CP has called for thorough investigation to unearth the identity of the perpetrators and ensure their prosecution.

Late Atanda Modupe Deborah [Instablog]
Late Atanda Modupe Deborah [Instablog]

The deceased, Atanda Deborah, was a 200 level Nursing student who went missing and her body later found in a shallow grave, about 30 metres behind the Nursing Lecture Hall of the university, on Sept. 5.

A statement on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti signed by command Public Relations Officer, DSP Sunday Abutu, appealed to members of the public to be calm. He said that the Commissioner of Police, Ogundare Dare had directed for thorough investigation to unearth the identity of the perpetrators and ensure their prosecution.

Dare enjoined anyone with useful information concerning the incident to visit Oye Divisional Police Headquarters, Oye-Ekiti or the State CID. He added that those with useful information could also call 09064050086 or 08053499199.

