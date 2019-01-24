The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reportss that the suspect after killing seven of the victims and wounding four others, fled into the bush before resurfacing to kill another victim.

ASP Loveth Odah, the states Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), told newsmen in Abakaliki that the suspect identified as Simon Ugbala, was arrested on Wednesday inside a bush in the community

Odah noted that a manhunt had been placed on the suspect since Monday by police personnel and youths of the community.

The suspect was arrested and brought to the police headquarters before being referred to the psychiatric facility of the Federal Teaching Hospital (FETHA), Abakaliki.

We want to ascertain the suspects mental status as he is said to be insane by members of the community, she said.

The PPRO noted that the report of the suspects mental status will assist the police in its investigation into the heinous crime.

We thank the public who contributed to ensuring that the suspect was arrested and assure that the matter will be thoroughly investigated.

Cases of insanity are not one-persons business as communities should send such persons away from their areas, possibly to psychiatric facilities for adequate care.

Ebonyi people should not allow such acts to be committed in the state and though it has the lowest crime rate in the zone, the rate of murder is high, she said.

NAN reports that relieved residents of Abakaliki and members of the community thronged to the state police headquarters to see the suspect.

The situation, however, caused gridlock along the Ogoja road location of the headquarters, especially opposite the state Government House.