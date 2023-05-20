The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrest woman who bolted after stabbing 8-year-old girl

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police said the girl informed them that the suspect took her from Gadon Kaya Quarters to the uncompleted building in Kureken Sani.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Haruna-Kiyawa, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued to newsmen on Friday in Kano.

“On May 14, at about 6:40pm a distress call was received from a good Samaritan that he heard a loud cry of a girl from an uncompleted building located at Kureken Sani in Kumbotso Local Government.

“The good Samaritan rushed to the scene where he met the girl in a pool of blood stabbed with a sharp knife, the knife being stuck in her stomach and injuries on other parts of her body.

“On receiving the information, the 8-year-old Sharifa of Gadon Kaya Quarters Kano was rescued and rushed to Mallam Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital where she was admitted.

“The state Commissioner of Police Kano, Mr Mohammed Usaini-Gumel, immediately directed a manhunt by all Police Officers and to use all available assets to ensure that the perpetrator(s) are brought to book as soon as practicable.

“Sustained follow-up coupled with intelligence-led operations led to the arrest of the suspect at a hideout in Dungulmi Village, Isari District, Dutse Jigawa State on May 18.”

Haruna-Kiyawa said that the victim while recuperating at the hospital identified the woman who stabbed her as one Fatima living in their neighbourhood.

He said that the girl informed the police that the suspect took her from Gadon Kaya Quarters to the uncompleted building in Kureken Sani.

“The victim said the suspect stabbed her with a knife on her neck, stomach, left the knife stuck in her stomach, abandoned her and ran away from the scene,” the police spokesman added.

He said during preliminary investigation, the suspect’s husband, Yusuf Aminu of Gadon Kaya Quarters was arrested.

“Aminu claimed that his wife (suspect) has a mental disorder and he was unaware of her whereabout.”

Haruna-Kiyawa, however said the suspect had confessed that she stabbed the girl in revenge, because the father of the victim has been advising her husband to marry a second wife.

“Investigation is ongoing and once completed, she will be charged to court.

“The Commissioner of Police appreciates those that assisted with the information that led to the arrest of the suspect,” Haruna-Kiyawa added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

