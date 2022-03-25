RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest woman over alleged theft of 6-day-old baby

The Police Command in Osun says it has arrested one Ganiyat Abass, alleged to have stolen a six-day-old baby and concealed her in a sack.

Police arrest woman over alleged theft of 6-day-old baby. (NNN)

Abass allegedly stole the baby from one Jemilat Musa, 23, of Agbele’s compound, Iwo, Osun.

Mr Olawale Olokode, the Commissioner of Police in Osun, made this known on Friday during the parade of criminal suspects at the police state headquarters in Osogbo.

“On Thursday at 8.30 p. m., a complainant reported at the Iwo Police Division that the suspect connived with her husband, one Olatunbosun.

“They stole a six-day old baby girl from her lactating mother who is having some medical challenge.

“The suspect went to the apartment of the mother of the baby, pretending to be her sister in-law, gave her some wraps of cornmeal and the sum of N200 to go and buy bean cake (Akara).

“Shortly after the baby’s mother left to buy the bean cake, the suspect quickly put the baby inside a sack and ran away.

“The suspect and her accomplice were later arrested in the early hours of today (Friday) through collaboration with the civilian Joint Task Force (JTF),” the CP said.

Olokode said during interrogation, the suspect and her accomplice confessed to the crime, and as such, they both would be charged to court after the completion of investigation.

Similarly, Olokode said other suspects paraded were arrested for crimes ranging from fraud, burglary, stealing/receiving stolen items, as well as impersonation as a personnel of the Nigerian Army, among others.

He said all arrested suspects would be charged to court after investigation, while assuring all law abiding citizens of the state of adequate security of life and properties.

The CP warned criminally-minded people to have a rethink before embarking on any criminal activities.

He said that no matter how smart the criminals may think they were, the long arm of the law would definitely catch-up with them.

