A woman identified as Eki Ekhator, has allegedly killed her husband.

Ekhator who was said to have killed her husband by violently grabbing his scrotum and squeezing it till he died, has now been arrested by men of the Edo Police Command.

It was gathered that the incident happened at the Ukhiri community in the Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of the state.

Although, the man was said to have been rushed to a nearby hospital, but was confirmed dead by the hospital officials.

An eyewitness who preferred to be anonymous, stated that Eki often engage her husband in cruel anytime he returned home late, by accusing him of having an affair with another woman.

“On this occasion, the deceased slapped his wife and the woman went for his trousers and held on to his scrotum in a violent manner.

“She held on to it even as the man was screaming for help before he later collapsed and was rushed to a hospital, where he was confirmed dead," the eyewitness stated.

A police source, however, made known that the homicide department of the Police Command, has confirmed that the incident is under investigation.

According to a police source, the suspect has confessed to the crime and blamed it on the devil.