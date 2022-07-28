RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest woman for stealing 3 year old baby in Lagos hospital

Damilare Famuyiwa

The mother of the baby offered to accommodate the suspect who claimed she was stranded. But surprisingly to her, she absconded with her newborn baby instead.

Operatives of the Oyo State Police Command, have arrested Itunu Adepoju, a 23-year-old lady, for stealing a three-day-old baby.

In a statement in which Oyo Police Spokesperson, Adewale Osifeso, disclosed the lady’s arrest, it was stated there-in that the suspect suffered from a stillbirth and went to a hospital for treatment.

According to Osifeso, on the suspect’s arrival at Abaemu General Hospital, Ona-Ora, she met the mother of the baby, Monsurat Lateef, whom she approached for help.

The statement read: “The dragnet of the eagle-eyed crack detectives attached to the command’s Special Enquiry Bureau caught up with one Itunu Adepoju, 23, of Badore area, Ajah, Lagos State, who on July 19, 2022, surreptitiously absconded with a three-day-old female baby from her mother.

“Preliminary findings reveal that the mother, Monsurat Lateef, was delivered of a female child on Saturday, July 16, 2022, to the delight of her family at the Mission House, Yahora Faith Mission, Itamerin, Ogbere.

“On Tuesday, July 19, 2022, she proceeded to Abaemu General Hospital, Ona-Ora, to initiate immunisation proceedings for her daughter from where she met the suspect, who approached her as a friendly patient who also sought medical treatment.

“Unknown to Monsurat, the suspect had just suffered a stillbirth and had been referred to the same health facility for a scan.

“They got chatting and the suspect indicated interest in moving down to Ibadan from Lagos, saying she was in dire need of accommodation. Monsurat, driven by empathy, decided to oblige the total stranger by assisting her to search for accommodation.

“In furtherance to the above, the complainant decided to invite her (the suspect) over to spend the night because at the time, the house searching had encroached into late evening.

“In what seemed a premeditated action around 1300hours, the suspect, Itunu Adepoju, who had now totally gained the confidence and trust of her host, pleaded to use a nearby Point-of-Sales terminal with the three-day-old baby carefully tucked away on her back.

The police spokesperson added that after the suspect absconded with the baby, Lateef came to her reality that she had been scammed.

Damilare Famuyiwa

