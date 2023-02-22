ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrest Rivers woman for recruiting underage girls for prostitution

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Rivers said it has arrested a female suspect accused of recruiting underage girls for prostitution in the state.

The underage prostitutes rescued by policemen in Rivers.
“The suspect allegedly abducted the victim on Jan. 29 and took her to Lagos state on Feb. 5 for prostitution.

“Investigation revealed the suspect conspired with others to recruit the victim and thereafter, trafficked her to Lagos for prostitution,” she said.

Iringe-Koko said police detectives also rescued two other underage girls held against their will by their traffickers during the rescue operation.

According to her, the victims are currently providing police detectives with useful information on the operations of the child trafficking ring.

In a related development, Iringe-Koko said that policemen under the command have also arrested four suspected kidnappers involved in the abduction of a four year old male child.

“One of the suspects, who is known to the victim, lured the minor to the other suspects.

“The suspects were eventually arrested while they tried to transport the minor to Aba,” she said.

The police spokesperson said the minor has since been reunited with his parents.

