The Anambra State Police Command has reportedly charged a woman, Charity Effiong for inserting pepper into the private parts of her househelp, who she accused of stealing her money.

According to Punch, Effiong manhandled the 12-year-old girl over an allegation that she stole a sum of N26,000 in a bid to get her confessed to the alleged theft.

It was gathered that the victim was stripped and Effiong inserted the pepper in her private parts.

Narrating her ordeal, the victim, whose name was not disclosed said she had been manhandled several times.

“She always flogs me with wire. She has her own children but she hardly beats them nor sends them on errands.”

A source who spoke to Punch about the incident said, “The mistress later allegedly sent her away from the house around 10.30 p.m. The victim, a primary four pupil was later found by a passerby while wandering and crying on the Kwata Road.”

A neighbour, Amaka Okoye, who picked the girl after she was sent away by her mistress said it took her about 30 minutes to douse the effect of the pepper on the girl, Punch reports.

The Secretary, Anambra State Child Protection Network, Hope Okoye while reacting to this incident described Effiong’s action as a violation of the state’s Child Right Act of 2004.

She said, “Stuffing pepper in the girl’s private parts is another level of abuse which has psychological, physical and emotional consequences.

“I don’t know why this should be swept under the carpet. We shall take up. This is an inhumane treatment on the little child.”

However, a police source disclosed to Punch, that Effiong has been arrested and detained at the Central Police Station, Awka.

“It was not long after the matter was reported to the police station that the madam appeared, claiming her home help was abducted”.

Confirming the incident, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Haruna Mohammed, said, “The suspect was charged to court today and the girl was handed over to her parents. She was charged at the Magistrate Court One, Awka.”

Mohammed said the victim was made to remove her underwear to search for the missing money following the claim by her mistress, Effiong that she stole her money.