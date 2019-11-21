A 30-year-old mother of six, Risikat Olabintan has been arrested for dumping her one-day-old baby inside a pit latrine in Ogun.

Punch reports that Olabintan had secretly given birth to the baby in the early hours of Monday, November 18, 2019, and allegedly threw him inside the soak-away around 5.00 a.m.

A police spokesperson Abimbola Oyeyemi says the baby rescued from the soak-away where he was dumped, is responding to treatment in the hospital. [Channels TV]

In a statement made available to the press, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the arrest of the woman followed a distress call received by residents of Ibukun Oluwapo Community, Ishaga Surulere area in Owode-Yewa in Ogun, on the abandoned baby.

According to Oyeyemi, the police was told that some children heard the cry of a baby in the soak-away while playing at the backyard of their compound, after which they raised the alarm.

“Investigation later revealed that it was the said Risikat Olabintan who gave birth secretly to the baby and threw him inside the soak-away as early as 5 am of that day, hence she was apprehended," Oyeyemi said.

The police spokesman said on interrogation, Olabintan confessed to being the one who gave birth to the baby, which is the sixth of her children and that she has no means of feeding them all since her husband had absconded for quite some time now.

Oyeyemi said the baby and the mother are presently in the hospital for medical attention and the baby is responding positively to treatment.

The PPRO added that the Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, had directed that the case be transferred to Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Investigation and Intelligence Department for proper investigation.