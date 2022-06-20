Police arrest woman for chaining and enslaving her stepchildren

Prior to her arrest, a video clip had gone viral on social media in which the three minors were chained and made to undergo mental and physical torture.

The video recorder was heard calling on meaningful Nigerians to come to the children’s rescue.

Having heard about the case, Imo State chapter of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) swung into action, a development that led to the arrest of Nwosu and her husband.

Disclosing the arrest of the woman, Imo State Police Spokesperson Micheal Abattam said the father of the children never showed concern or caution his wife.

His words: “Sequel to a report on child slavery/abuse received on June 17 around 2pm by the police from a good Samaritan residing at World Bank, Owerri, Imo State, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the New Owerri Divisional Police Headquarters, Owerri, Imo State, swiftly mobilized a team of policemen, including the officer in charge of Juvenile Welfare Centre to the scene at the World Bank area.

“On arrival, police operatives went into the identified house where they found a malnourished child, later identified as Kelechi Nwosu, aged seven, in an uncompleted security post; his two legs chained and locked with two padlocks. The child was immediately rescued alongside two other children — Destiny Nwosu, 11, and Chinemerie Nwosu, nine, all looking unkempt and malnourished.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the child was chained by his stepmother, Mrs Victoria Nwosu, 26. The father of the three children, Mr Chimezie Nwosu, 30, seeing his wife maltreating the child never showed concern or cautioned his wife. It was also discovered that the three rescued children were left by Mr Victor Nwosu’s estranged wife.”