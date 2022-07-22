RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest woman during the naming ceremony of a stolen baby

Following her arrest, the suspect confessed to stealing the baby, but pleaded for forgiveness. She, however, denied her husband’s involvement in the crime, saying he was unaware.

Operatives of Ondo State Police Command, have arrested one Funmi Mogbojuri for stealing a baby from a nursing mother, who only accommodated her because she claimed to be stranded.

In a statement in which Mogbojuri’s arrest was disclosed, Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmilayo Odunlami said her men arrested the suspect as she was christening the day-old baby she stole.

The suspect who claimed to have stolen a baby before now, according to the police spokesperson, said after she stole the baby, she absconded to her husband’s house.

“One Abass Issah of Arikawe Street, Okitipupa, came to the station and reported that his newborn baby was stolen by unknown persons. Discreet investigation by Okitipupa divisional policemen led to the arrest of Funmi Mogbojuri, who absconded with the baby to Makun, Sagamu in Ogun State.

“During interrogation, she confessed to have absconded with the baby to her husband’s house. It was also discovered that she had earlier stolen another baby on January 16, 2021, in Okitipupa. She took the child to Igbokoda and gave him to one Lucky and said the child died a few days later,” the PPRO was quoted as saying in the statement.

Confessing to the crime, Mogbojuri said she ventured into stealing babies after her ex-husband denied her access to their children, adding that her present husband did not know that she stole the baby.

She, however, appealed to Nigerians for forgiveness.

