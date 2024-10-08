Police arrest wanted suspect for robbery and rape of TASUED students

Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Omolola Odutola disclosed this development via a statement sent to journalists on Monday, October 7, 2024. It would be recalled that in July 2024, two female students of the tertiary institution, were robbed and raped at an off-campus residence.

Providing an arrest update on one of the suspects, the police spokesperson said Olayemi was picked up after an intelligence report revealed that the 33-year-old alleged armed robber and rapist was sighted at the university area in Ijagun where he had been trying to conceal his identity.

The statement partly reads, “The Divisional Police Officer of Igbeba has arrested a wanted notorious suspect for armed robbery.

“Following a tip-off, that one Olayemi Olawale Shedrack, aged 33 years, was sighted in Ijagun, trying to conceal himself among other citizens, his identity was immediately confirmed by intelligence. The police were contacted, and in a swift reaction, he was apprehended.

“Olayemi Olawale Shedrack has been on the police search for armed robbery and rape. He was fingered as the prime suspect for an alleged crime of armed robbery and rape which he participated actively on July 21, 2024, when he and his cohort broke into the female Royal Villa accommodation area in Tai University of Education Ijagun where he robbed harmless female students of their luxury educational devices including laptops, iPhones, sports wristwatches and cash and further had unlawful carnal knowledge of the innocent female student and has since fled.”