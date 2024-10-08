ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest wanted suspect for robbery and rape of TASUED students

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect was nabbed around the school, where he was trying to conceal his identity.

Police arrest wanted suspect for robbery and rape of TASUED students
Police arrest wanted suspect for robbery and rape of TASUED students

Recommended articles

Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Omolola Odutola disclosed this development via a statement sent to journalists on Monday, October 7, 2024. It would be recalled that in July 2024, two female students of the tertiary institution, were robbed and raped at an off-campus residence.

Providing an arrest update on one of the suspects, the police spokesperson said Olayemi was picked up after an intelligence report revealed that the 33-year-old alleged armed robber and rapist was sighted at the university area in Ijagun where he had been trying to conceal his identity.

The statement partly reads, “The Divisional Police Officer of Igbeba has arrested a wanted notorious suspect for armed robbery.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Following a tip-off, that one Olayemi Olawale Shedrack, aged 33 years, was sighted in Ijagun, trying to conceal himself among other citizens, his identity was immediately confirmed by intelligence. The police were contacted, and in a swift reaction, he was apprehended.

“Olayemi Olawale Shedrack has been on the police search for armed robbery and rape. He was fingered as the prime suspect for an alleged crime of armed robbery and rape which he participated actively on July 21, 2024, when he and his cohort broke into the female Royal Villa accommodation area in Tai University of Education Ijagun where he robbed harmless female students of their luxury educational devices including laptops, iPhones, sports wristwatches and cash and further had unlawful carnal knowledge of the innocent female student and has since fled.

The police said a preliminary investigation had begun and the suspect had been immediately taken to the Igbeba Police Station for interrogation and would soon be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for discreet investigation and prosecution.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FCT teachers call off strike following Wike's intervention on wage issues

FCT teachers call off strike following Wike's intervention on wage issues

IGP orders Police withdrawal, unseals 23 Rivers LG secretariates amid dispute

IGP orders Police withdrawal, unseals 23 Rivers LG secretariates amid dispute

NCC condemns Starlink's unapproved data tariff increase, cites violation

NCC condemns Starlink's unapproved data tariff increase, cites violation

Ex-APC chieftain demands Wike, Egbetokun's resignation over Rivers crisis

Ex-APC chieftain demands Wike, Egbetokun's resignation over Rivers crisis

Hajj fare set to reach ₦10m as NAHCON ends subsidy

Hajj fare set to reach ₦10m as NAHCON ends subsidy

Rivers crisis: Police reply Fubara amid rising tension

Rivers crisis: Police reply Fubara amid rising tension

'My name was only mentioned' - Fubara questions Tinubu's stance on Rivers crisis

'My name was only mentioned' - Fubara questions Tinubu's stance on Rivers crisis

Rivers Speaker tells police IG to go after thugs burning LG secretariats

Rivers Speaker tells police IG to go after thugs burning LG secretariats

Nigeria records 54 new suspected MPox cases

Nigeria records 54 new suspected MPox cases

Pulse Sports

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Jose Mourinho: Fenerbahce release statement to address potential departure to Everton

Jose Mourinho: Fenerbahce release statement to address potential departure to Everton

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Court sends man to prison for allegedly raping his 22-year-old daughter [Daily Post]

Court sends man to prison for allegedly raping his 22-year-old daughter

You'll learn the hard way if I get angry - Chosen Pastor warns VeryDarkMan

You'll learn the hard way if I get angry - Chosen Pastor warns VeryDarkMan

Lagos man burnt to death after fire breaks out in his house during sleep

Lagos man burnt to death after fire breaks out in his house during sleep

Men of the Nigeria Police Force.

3 suspected kidnappers who killed 2 policemen, driver gunned down in Delta