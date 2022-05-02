Police arrest wanted cultist in Ogun, recover gun and charms from him

In a statement in which Paracetamol’s arrest was disclosed, Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi noted that the suspect is the ringleader of the Eiye cult group.

According to the PPRO, he used to come into Abeokuta metropolis to strike and always ran back to his hideout in Ifo.

However, after several attempts to arrest him, luck, according to Oyeyemi, ran out on him, as he was apprehended in his residence on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

“The police operatives acting on credible intelligence stormed his place at about 1:30 am of Saturday, April 30, 2022, where he was apprehended.

“Recovered from him are; one cut-to-size locally-made pistol, one live cartridge, assorted charms, weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, and a cutlass,” the statement read.

Following his arrest, Ogun Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole directed the commencement of a full-scale investigation into the past activities of the suspect to prosecute him in court as soon as possible.

This development, however, came barely a month after President Muhammadu Buhari ordered security agencies in Ogun to dismantle cultists in the state.