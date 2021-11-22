RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest university Prof for raping his 13-year-old househelp in Ebonyi

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Ebonyi on Sunday said it arrested a University Professor, Felix Anyaegbulam, for allegedly defiling a minor.

Police arrest university Prof for raping his 13-year-old househelp in Ebonyi. [legacy]
Police arrest university Prof for raping his 13-year-old househelp in Ebonyi. [legacy]

Anyaegbulam is a Professor of Geophysics in Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, (AE-FUNAI), Ikwo local government area of the State.

Recommended articles

It alleged that the Professor has been sexually violating his 13-year-old house help, who hails from Ezza North local government area of Ebonyi.

The state Police spokesperson, DSP Loveth Odah, told journalists in Abakaliki in a WhatsApp message that the suspect is in police custody.

“The Commissioner of Police, Mr Aliyu Garba, has ordered discreet investigation into the matter as we await the medical screening/report of the victim,” she said.

The state Coordinator, Gender-Based Violence (GBV), Mrs Faithvin Nwancho, who reported the incident to the Police decried the act of rape.

Nwancho urged the police to ensure justice on the matter, noting that the Professor had once impregnated another teenager which led to her dropping out of school.

“This Professor at the AI-FUNAI has been having sex with the 13 year old girl. The girl stays with him, but every blessed day of this girl’s life, this man violates her sexually.

“He sleeps with her. As God may have it, we were told about it and so we moved into action and the girl was rescued. A complaint was made to the police and he was arrested,” the Coordinator stated.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NRC gets nod to begin e-ticketing on Lagos-Ibadan, Warri-Itakpe railways

NRC gets nod to begin e-ticketing on Lagos-Ibadan, Warri-Itakpe railways

Lagos govt closes Marina road for Rail Project, suggests alternate routes

Lagos govt closes Marina road for Rail Project, suggests alternate routes

No more Monday sit-at-home in Anambra - Commissioner

No more Monday sit-at-home in Anambra - Commissioner

Gunmen kill Zamfara APC governorship aspirant along Kaduna-Abuja highway

Gunmen kill Zamfara APC governorship aspirant along Kaduna-Abuja highway

Buhari expresses sadness over Sen Aluko’s death

Buhari expresses sadness over Sen Aluko’s death

Former Gov of Sokoto, Bafarawa retires from politics after 45 years

Former Gov of Sokoto, Bafarawa retires from politics after 45 years

Kogi Govt denies ownership of returned bailout fund, demands apology

Kogi Govt denies ownership of returned bailout fund, demands apology

Saraki commends Davido for raising N250million for Orphans

Saraki commends Davido for raising N250million for Orphans

VON DG appeals to Buhari to release Nnamdi Kanu

VON DG appeals to Buhari to release Nnamdi Kanu

Trending

Police arrest groom for robbery after tracking him through his wedding poster

Police arrest groom for robbery after tracking him through his wedding poster

“I’ve been to hell and saw TB Joshua’s body in fire” – Female preacher claims (video)

“I’ve been to hell and saw TB Joshua’s body is in fire – Female preacher claims (video)

Identical twin soldiers say their lovers & children can’t figure out the difference

Identical twin soldiers say their lovers & children can’t figure out the difference

Groom & his mother cry uncontrollably at his wedding, find it hard to separate (video)

Groom & his mother cry uncontrollably at his wedding, find it hard to separate (video)