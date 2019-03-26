It was reported that the pregnant woman went to a Trinity clinic, Meiran, Lagos State where both nurses were working to deliver her baby. She was, however, told that her baby had died and the child had been buried in order to save the family from the trauma of the loss.

Suspecting foul play, the mother of the baby reported the case to the police and the suspect were arrested.

Confirming their arrest, police spokesperson, Bala Elkana, said the suspects confessed that there sold the baby to one Mrs. Helen Okoh, for N350,000.

The buyer, who has since been arrested said she was desperate for a child because she had fibroid and is unable to conceive.

The police spokesperson said the baby has been recovered. He added that the suspects would be charged to court very soon.