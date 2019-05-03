The Kano State Police Command on Friday, said it has arrested a commercial tricycle operator Abu Hussain, 19, of Maidile Quarters, Kano, for allegedly stabbing 25-year-old Mansur Ibrahim, to death with scissors.

The Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, disclosed this in a statement in Kano.

Haruna said the incident occurred on May 3, at about 2 p.m.

He said Hussain and Ibrahim “also a tricycle operator’’ of Jakara Quarters Kano, had a misunderstanding at Kabuga Fly over Bridge Kano.

“In the process, Hussain stabbed the victim to death with a scissors on the chest,” the PPRO said.

Haruna said the victim was rushed to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital Kano, where he was confirmed dead.

The PPRO said the command had commenced investigation into the matter, adding that the suspect would be charged to court after investigation.