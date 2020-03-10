One Saheed Lateef of Apata Street, Palmgrove, in the Shomolu area of Lagos, has been arrested for allegedly pushing his landlady, Olayemi Adetola-Odekoya, to death.

Punch reports that Adetola-Odekoya's tenants had complained to her about incessant attacks by thieves, who break into the building to dispossess residents of their valuables.

Thus, they all resolved that the landlady be in charge of locking and opening the building’s main entrance door at night and in the morning.

Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bala Elkana confirms death of landlady, pushed to the ground by tenant. [Daily Post]

It was gathered that Lateef was set to go to work before the agreed time, and ran out of patience when efforts to get the landlady to open the door proved abortive, on the day of the incident.

The deceased's daughter, Adejola said Lateef broke the main entrance door when her mother did not attend to him on time, adding that when the 56-year-old held him by his shirt, he pushed her to the ground.

According to Adejola, the shock of Lateef’s action affected her mother's health. Adjola added that she died while being rushed to hospital.

“He left with his wife and children and I quickly rushed my mum to hospital, but she died on the way. He didn’t come back home that day, so the police invited his wife to produce him and he showed up in the evening of the following day," Adejola was quoted as saying.

A source however said the landlady died of chest pain.

The source said, “I observed that the landlady’s children were going up and down, but I continued with my work. Around 10.30am, I saw her best friend and her brother in the house and a resident informed me that the woman had died.

“I was surprised because she was not sick.

“I heard that she and one of her tenants had a fight and in the process, the tenant pushed her to the ground and she complained of chest pain and she died while being rushed to hospital. The police were invited, but the man was nowhere to be found; but the people, who came on condolence visits to the family, said the tenant’s wife had been arrested.”

Bala Elkana, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), has confirmed Lateef's arrest.

The police spokesman said the deceased became unconscious after she was pushed to the ground, and was rushed to the Shomolu General Hospital, where she was confirmed dead.