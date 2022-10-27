RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest teenagers in Oyo for gang-r*ping 17-year-old girl, filming her

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspects aged 18 years old took advantage of the 17-year-old victim when she came to visit one of them at his residence.

Police arrest teenagers for gang raping a 17 year old girl
Police arrest teenagers for gang raping a 17 year old girl

Operatives of Oyo Police Command, have arrested two teenagers identified as Joshua Adegoke, and Peter Akintunde, for raping a 17-year-old girl, and recording the act on their phones.

Read Also

In a statement in which the teenagers’ arrest was disclosed, Oyo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Adewale Osifeso said the suspects after raping the victim, recorded the act on their phones.

The police spokesperson added that the suspects shared the video to their friend, identified as Oluwanjoba Adetona, who contacted the girl to demand for sex, threatening to upload it on social media if she didn’t give in.

The statement read: “On the October 24, 2022 at about 12pm, the victim, (name withheld) ‘f’ 17yrs visited her friend Joshua Adegoke ‘m’ age 18 years at his residence where she met one Peter Akintunde ‘m’, age 18 years.

“At Joshua’s place, she was given a bottle of soft drink after which she was invited to his room for sex an offer which she declined. In a bid to salvage what she sensed was becoming a trouble, she innocently asked Peter, Joshua’s friend to prevail on his friend but instead Peter advised her to offer Joshua what he demanded.

“At this point, both friends took turns to forcefully and unlawfully have carnal knowledge of their victim while simultaneously recording the act. After this, Joshua deliberately transferred the video footage to another friend, one Oluwanjoba Adetona, who also reached out to the victim demanding for sex in exchange for not uploading the footage on social media.

“The suspects have voluntarily confessed to the crime and are helping with the investigation.”

Osifeso added that aside from the three suspects, 27 others were arrested for various crimes, including kidnapping and robbery.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Terrorists snatch phones from police officers in Zamfara

Terrorists snatch phones from police officers in Zamfara

PDP crisis: Mimiko speaks on switching to Atiku's camp

PDP crisis: Mimiko speaks on switching to Atiku's camp

Okowa presents N561.8bn budget for 2023

Okowa presents N561.8bn budget for 2023

Lalong signs bill to establish Plateau drugs agency

Lalong signs bill to establish Plateau drugs agency

Why Olisah Metuh quit partisan politics and resigned from PDP

Why Olisah Metuh quit partisan politics and resigned from PDP

Cross River youths vow to disrupt elections over bad roads

Cross River youths vow to disrupt elections over bad roads

Adamu Garba suggests English, Arabic as official languages for new Naira

Adamu Garba suggests English, Arabic as official languages for new Naira

Terror Threat: Jabi Lake Mall in Abuja shuts operation over security concerns

Terror Threat: Jabi Lake Mall in Abuja shuts operation over security concerns

FG names preferred bidders for Abuja, Lagos, Kano airports

FG names preferred bidders for Abuja, Lagos, Kano airports

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Gunmen kidnap motorist in Computer village

Panic in Computer Village as gunmen kidnap motorist in broad daylight

Nasarawa lecturer leads family to beat up student for fighting daughter

Nasarawa lecturer leads family to beat up student for fighting daughter

Angry mob [NAN]

Ogun angry mob lynches Air Force officer to death in reprisal attack

Winners Pastor slumps, dies after morning prayer in Kogi. [SaharaReporters].

Winners Pastor slumps, dies after morning prayer in Kogi