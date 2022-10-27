Police arrest teenagers in Oyo for gang-r*ping 17-year-old girl, filming her

In a statement in which the teenagers’ arrest was disclosed, Oyo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Adewale Osifeso said the suspects after raping the victim, recorded the act on their phones.

The police spokesperson added that the suspects shared the video to their friend, identified as Oluwanjoba Adetona, who contacted the girl to demand for sex, threatening to upload it on social media if she didn’t give in.

The statement read: “On the October 24, 2022 at about 12pm, the victim, (name withheld) ‘f’ 17yrs visited her friend Joshua Adegoke ‘m’ age 18 years at his residence where she met one Peter Akintunde ‘m’, age 18 years.

“At Joshua’s place, she was given a bottle of soft drink after which she was invited to his room for sex an offer which she declined. In a bid to salvage what she sensed was becoming a trouble, she innocently asked Peter, Joshua’s friend to prevail on his friend but instead Peter advised her to offer Joshua what he demanded.

“At this point, both friends took turns to forcefully and unlawfully have carnal knowledge of their victim while simultaneously recording the act. After this, Joshua deliberately transferred the video footage to another friend, one Oluwanjoba Adetona, who also reached out to the victim demanding for sex in exchange for not uploading the footage on social media.

“The suspects have voluntarily confessed to the crime and are helping with the investigation.”