RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest teacher for allegedly raping 13-year-old pupil in Ogun

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police in Ogun have arrested a 25-year-old class teacher of a nursery and primary school in Ago-Iwoye, Ijebu North Local Government Area for allegedly having unlawful carnal knowledge of his 13-year-old pupil.

Police arrest teacher for allegedly raping 13-year-old pupil in Ogun. [legacy]
Police arrest teacher for allegedly raping 13-year-old pupil in Ogun. [legacy]

DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, police spokesman stated in Abeokuta on Saturday that the teacher was arrested on Thursday.

Recommended articles

He stated that the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at the Ago-Iwoye Divisional Police Headquarters by the victim’s mother.

Oyeyemi added that the victim’s mother reported at the police station that the suspect lured her daughter to his house after school lesson at 4:30 p.m., and forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

The mother took the blood-soaked pant of the victim to the station as exhibit.

The police spokesman stated also that upon receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer at Ago-Iwoye, SP Noah Adekanye, sent detectives to arrest the randy teacher.

“During interrogation, the teacher initially denied having done anything with the victim, but when the victim confronted him, he was unable to say anything further,’’ Oyeyemi stated.

The suspect has been taken to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and possible prosecution, Oyeyemi added.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari returns from Abu Dhabi amidst Electoral Act confusion

Buhari returns from Abu Dhabi amidst Electoral Act confusion

Sanwu-Olu signs landmark air quality declaration to improve health, climate

Sanwu-Olu signs landmark air quality declaration to improve health, climate

2023: Tambuwal says dialogue will end restiveness in South-East

2023: Tambuwal says dialogue will end restiveness in South-East

Presidency: You’re already on board, Emir of Katsina assures Osinbajo

Presidency: You’re already on board, Emir of Katsina assures Osinbajo

Benue governorship: Priest reacts to suspension by Catholic Church

Benue governorship: Priest reacts to suspension by Catholic Church

Evil, politics can’t divide Nigeria – Tinubu

Evil, politics can’t divide Nigeria – Tinubu

It's wrong to hold arbitration cases against Nigeria in UK - Jonathan

It's wrong to hold arbitration cases against Nigeria in UK - Jonathan

CAN kicks as irate youths cause chaos in Bauchi over blasphemy allegation

CAN kicks as irate youths cause chaos in Bauchi over blasphemy allegation

Tinubu, Osinbajo have questions to answer on Alpha Beta – Bode George

Tinubu, Osinbajo have questions to answer on Alpha Beta – Bode George

Trending

Okada ban: Chaos as Lagos task force impounds 200 motorcycles in Ojo

Okada ban in lagos

Court sentences Dane to death for killing Nigerian wife, child

Court sentences Dane to death for killing Nigerian wife, child.

Beer Barn says deployed policemen couldn’t save David Imoh from mob

Beer Barn says deployed policemen couldn’t save David Imoh from mob

Lagos NURTW Caretaker Chairman accuses MC Oluomo of snatching his wife

Musiliu Akinsanya and Fatai Adeshina. [Global Times]