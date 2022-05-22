Police arrest teacher for allegedly raping 13-year-old pupil in Ogun

He stated that the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at the Ago-Iwoye Divisional Police Headquarters by the victim’s mother.

Oyeyemi added that the victim’s mother reported at the police station that the suspect lured her daughter to his house after school lesson at 4:30 p.m., and forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

The mother took the blood-soaked pant of the victim to the station as exhibit.

The police spokesman stated also that upon receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer at Ago-Iwoye, SP Noah Adekanye, sent detectives to arrest the randy teacher.

“During interrogation, the teacher initially denied having done anything with the victim, but when the victim confronted him, he was unable to say anything further,’’ Oyeyemi stated.