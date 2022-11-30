Police arrest suspected phone thief in Lagos

RRS said that the suspect, who was rescued from being lynched by mob for stealing a phone, committed same offence few weeks after.

“The suspect was rescued from jungle justice by the RRS Patrol team sometimes in September, 2022 in Iyana Oworo over the theft of phone.

“He was beaten to a coma by eyewitnesses before he was rushed to the hospital by the team.

“He was discharged after some days.

“On Monday, using his usual style, he sneaked into a parked car to steal the driver’s phone.

“Ike was arrested by our team when those who knew him hinted the driver to check his phone,” it said.

RRS stated that its team recovered the driver’s Infinix Note 10 from the suspect’s bag.