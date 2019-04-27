Police in Anambra state have reportedly arrested one Ikechukwu Emilie who allegedly participated in the kidnap and murder of Chief James Iloanyusi, father of Ex-Super Eagles player, Chikelu Iloanyausi.

Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) in the state, Mr Haruna Mohammadu said this in a statement on Saturday, April 27, 2019, in Awka.

Mohammadu said the suspect was arrested at his hideout in Anaku, Ayamelum Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson also said that the suspect escaped arrest in 2014 when he jumped down from Phix Hotel Abagana , a three storey building with handcuffs on, adding that the suspect had been elusive since then while still terrorising Anaku and Otoucha axis of the state, NAN reports.

“At about 1:30pm, following credible intelligence, Police detectives attached to the Command Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) arrested the suspect Ikechukwu Emlilie, aged 30, in his hideout at Anaku in Anyamelum LGA of Anambra State’’, he said.

In November 2013, the News Agency of Nigeria reports that Chief Iloenyosi was kidnapped on his way to mass and was found dead after the family paid ransom to the alleged kidnappers.