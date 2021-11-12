RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest suspected kidnappers while collecting ransom in Ogun

The police command in Ogun has arrested three members of a kidnap syndicate while collecting a ransom.

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration)

The spokesman for the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, made the disclosure in a statement in Abeokuta on Thursday.

He said that the suspects were arrested on Tuesday.

According to him, the suspects are aged 26, 24 and 22.

Oyeyemi said that they were arrested following a report lodged at the Ilupeju Divisional Police Headquarters about kidnap of two men, who went to work at Abule Oba, Alamala on Ayetoro Road.

He said that the divisional police officer consequently mobilised police team which worked with support from the Nigerian Army and So Safe Corps, and embarked on bush combing in search of the victims and the suspects.

“While the exercise was going on, the operatives received information that the suspects had contacted the families of the victims and asked them to bring ransom somewhere in the area.

“The operatives swiftly moved to the area and laid ambush. The hoodlums appeared to collect the ransom and the operatives engaged them in gun duel.

“Having realised that they were about to be overpowered, they took to their heels but were chased and three among them were apprehended.

“Other members of the gang escaped with gunshot injuries which made them to eventually abandon their victims, who were rescued unhurt and reunited with their families,” he said.

Oyeyemi said that the state Commissioner of Police Lanre Bankole expressed satisfaction with the performance of the team.

He said that Bankole had ordered immediate transfer of the suspects to the Anti-kidnapping Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for thorough investigation.

He added that the commissioner of police had directed that the escaped members of the gang should be searched for and brought to justice.

