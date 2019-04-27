Police operatives have reportedly arrested on Chibuike Sunday in connection with the abduction of Mrs Onyekaozuru Kalu, mother Samuel Kalu, a Nigerian international footballer.

Mrs Kalu was kidnapped on February 27, when was traveling to her home in Abia state before she was later rescued by the police.

According to reports, the kidnappers demanded some three million Naira ($40,000, 35,000 euros) for her release.

Confirming the arrest of the kidnappers, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Ene Okon, said the IGP Response and Surveillance Team from Abayi Police Division launched a manhunt for the suspected kidnappers and in the process, arrested Sunday, who is the gang’s leader, Punch reports.

The police boss also said that the suspect had confessed to a number of kidnappings within Aba metropolis, including that of Kalu’s mother.

Following a report from one Stanley Ogbonna about the kidnap of his sister, Chizoba Ogbonna, the IGP Response Team and police operatives from the Aba Area Command also arrested two other suspects, Joseph Ezema and Uche Anthony.