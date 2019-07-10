The lecturer was abducted by suspected gunmen on his way to Ife on Sunday May 5, 2019 at Apomu town along Ife-Ibadan Expressway.

The victim who was release the next day he was kidnapped, identified the suspect as one of his abductors. the Commissioner of Police in the state, Abiodun Ige claims,

“We arrested some hoodlums who have been troubling us along the Ikire axis, we were able to arrest one of the kidnap suspects that kidnapped Professor Olayinka Adegbehingbe of the OAU and one Saheed.

“The kidnapped victim identified one of them during an identification parade.”

“The command through the efforts of operation puff adder and community policing, we got some reliable information that led to the arrest of some cult members. Before the event of 7/7, we got information about some students who are cult members and we swiftly acted on the information and they were arrested.”

Three other suspected kidnappers and cultists were arrested during different operations in the state.