Police arrest suspected gunmen over killing, burning man in Osun

The victim, Ibrahim Kudus was killed by gunmen who attacked a house he was staying, shot him to death and threw his body into a car and set it ablaze. SP Yemisi Opalola, Spokesperson of the command said on Monday in Osogbo that normalcy have returned to the area while some suspects had been arrested.

“We have made some arrests concerning the incident and the CP, Kehinde Longe, has deployed officers to the area to maintain law and order.

“Presently, Police officers are on ground in the area and normalcy have returned, and people are going about their lawful businesses.” she said.

The uncle of the victim, Prince Jimoh Kadri had earlier told journalists that he was the initial target of gunmen.

He stated; “I had gone out when my wife later called to inform me that some people numbering about 20 wearing hoods, came to the house with guns.

“I was told they met one of my younger brothers at home and killed him while they also burnt the house; they later dragged my brother’s body into a car and equally burnt him with the car.”