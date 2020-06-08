Reports say the Toyota Camry carrying the goats which were allegedly stolen from a yet-to-be known location have been involved in an accident at Ofankor Barrier in the Greater Accra Region.

The vehicle with registration number GE 4533 -15 crashed into crash barriers on the main highway when the alleged thieves tried to get to their destination before morning.

An eye witness, John Teye reported on Angel 102.9FM’s Morning News that one of the suspected thieves who managed to escape from the vehicle took to his heels after escaping from the vehicle.

The driver however laid on the ground helpless as he appeared too hard hit to attempt escaping.

READ ALSO: Check out these hundreds of iPhone 6 used as decorative tiles for a fence wall (video)

According to John Teye, bystanders chased and arrested the suspected who had taken to his heels.

A Police Patrol team which was called to the scene arrested the suspected thieves and took with them some of the goats for investigations.