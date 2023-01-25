ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrest suspected financier of cult group in Sapele

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Delta says it has arrested a suspected financier of a cult group, “Aro Bagger”, in Sapele Town.

Edafe said that the suspect was apprehended by the team on Monday in an undisclosed hotel following an intelligence report.

“Sequel to the cult clashes in Sapele, Oghara, and some other parts of the state, the Commissioner of Police, Delta Command, Mr Ari Ali, deployed tactical teams to Sapele to restore sanity in the affected areas.

“Consequently, on Jan. 23, 2023, acting on credible intelligence on an alleged sponsor of “Aro bagger” cult group and also an active member of the group, a combined team of the Command Special Anti-Cult Unit (SACU), operatives of the DSS and men of Operation Delta Hawk, stormed a hotel.

“There, one Joseph Ologbo, a renowned suspected financier and active member of Aro Bagger cult group, was arrested,” he said.

Edafe said that a search was conducted on the suspect’s tinted Toyota Tundra Van where one unlicenced pump action gun, two live cartridges, one expended cartridge, and an “Aro Bagger” cult regalia were recovered.

The spokesman also said that the suspect had made a useful statement.

He said that the suspect would be charged to court as soon as the investigation in the matter was concluded.

News Agency Of Nigeria
