Police arrest suspected fake medical doctor in Lagos

“The suspect faked a medical licence in his name and has been practising as a medical doctor since Jan. 2022,” he said.

Hundeyin said that the suspect was arrested based on tip-off by observant citizens.

“Commendation goes to public-spirited Lagosians who spotted him and promptly informed the Police.

“You have saved lives,” the spokesperson said.