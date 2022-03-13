RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest suspected drugs peddler in Delta

The Police in Delta arrested a suspected drug peddler at Atata Quarters, Ugbomro Community in Uvwie Local Government Area of the state on March 9.

Police arrest suspected drugs peddler in Delta. (Information Nigeria)
Police spokesman in the state, DSP Bright Edafe, told newsmen in Warri on Saturday that several substances suspected to be hard drugs were recovered from him.

Items recovered from the suspect are one Mercedes Benz C350 with Registration Number: KUJ 664 BH and one Lexus 330 with Registration Number: EFR 303 DC.

Others are 12 bottles of codeine, 14 sachets of tramadol, one-and-a-half compressed sacks of “Loud’’, seven wraps of weeds, “Skunk’’ and 65 tablets of “Happy mood’’ drugs.

Also recovered were one packet of “Colorado’’, one packet of “Arizona’’, nine packets of “Rizla’’ (paper for wrapping Indian hemp) and N192,000 and two cell phones.

Edafe said investigation into the matter was on-going.

