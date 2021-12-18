Police arrest suspected drug dealer, 11 others in Jigawa

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, ASP Lawan Shiisu, confirmed the arrest in a statement in Dutse on Saturday.

Shiisu said the suspect, a resident of Ringim town, was arrested on Dec. 16 when the police raided a black spot in the area.

He explained that suspect was arrested in possession of 91 tablets of Exol drugs, nine cards of Diazepam tablet, eight wraps of dried leaf suspected to be Indian hemp and three sticks of cigarette.

The PPRO added that the suspects has been charged to court.

According to him, 11 other suspects were arrested when the police raided criminals hideouts and black spots in Maigatari and Kiywa LGAs, between Dec. 10 and Dec. 12.

Shiisu said during the raids, dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, empty sachets of Diazepam tablet, rubber solution, popularly known as ‘sholisho’, petrol and other substances were recovered.