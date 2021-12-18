RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest suspected drug dealer, 11 others in Jigawa

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police said the suspects would be charged to court upon completion of investigation.

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration)
Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration)

The Police in Jigawa have arrested a 22-year-old suspected drug dealer in Ringim Local Government Area of the state.

Recommended articles

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, ASP Lawan Shiisu, confirmed the arrest in a statement in Dutse on Saturday.

Shiisu said the suspect, a resident of Ringim town, was arrested on Dec. 16 when the police raided a black spot in the area.

He explained that suspect was arrested in possession of 91 tablets of Exol drugs, nine cards of Diazepam tablet, eight wraps of dried leaf suspected to be Indian hemp and three sticks of cigarette.

The PPRO added that the suspects has been charged to court.

According to him, 11 other suspects were arrested when the police raided criminals hideouts and black spots in Maigatari and Kiywa LGAs, between Dec. 10 and Dec. 12.

Shiisu said during the raids, dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, empty sachets of Diazepam tablet, rubber solution, popularly known as ‘sholisho’, petrol and other substances were recovered.

He added that the suspects would be charged to court upon completion of investigation.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Emir of Daura turbans Buhari’s son, Yusuf as district head

Emir of Daura turbans Buhari’s son, Yusuf as district head

Omicron cases now in 89 countries, doubling 3 days in areas with local spread – WHO

Omicron cases now in 89 countries, doubling 3 days in areas with local spread – WHO

Senate President Lawan leads senators to Daura for turbaning of Buhari's son

Senate President Lawan leads senators to Daura for turbaning of Buhari's son

Nasarawa State Govt bans use of charcoal

Nasarawa State Govt bans use of charcoal

Customs intercepts container loaded with guns in Lagos

Customs intercepts container loaded with guns in Lagos

Lagos records over 900 COVID-19 cases as Nigeria confirms 1,584 fresh infections

Lagos records over 900 COVID-19 cases as Nigeria confirms 1,584 fresh infections

PDP explains why it didn’t challenge Anambra governorship election

PDP explains why it didn’t challenge Anambra governorship election

COVID-19: WHO approves Covovax vaccine for emergency use

COVID-19: WHO approves Covovax vaccine for emergency use

NLC announces nationwide protests over fuel subsidy removal

NLC announces nationwide protests over fuel subsidy removal

Trending

Woman marries bedridden electrician who fell from electric pole: “I’m ready to live with him”

Woman marries bedridden electrician who fell from electric pole: “I’m ready to live with him

46-year-old woman arrested for raping 15-year-old boy after he fixed her bedroom light

46-year-old woman arrested for raping 15-year-old boy after he fixed her bedroom light

17 widows of polygamist pastor clash with his family in court over inheritance

17 widows of dead rapist and polygamist clash with his family in court over inheritance

Doctors find baby inside woman’s liver instead of the womb: "I thought I had seen it all"

Doctors find baby inside woman’s liver instead of the womb