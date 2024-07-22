ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrest suspected car thief with master keys in Kaduna

News Agency Of Nigeria

About 30 different sizes of keys of vehicle and motorcycles were recovered including two locally fabricated master keys in his possession.

The command’s spokesperson, ASP Mansir Hassan, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Kaduna.

Hassan said, “The suspect specialises in vehicle and motorcycle theft.

"In July 20, at about 0230hrs our personnel received a distress call that a shop was burgled.

“Upon receiving information, our operatives were immediately drafted to the area.”

He said on arriving at the scene, the suspect, Zahradeenee Suleiman, was arrested in the shop.

According to him, the suspect, 35, is a resident of Galma Road, Tsugugi area of Sabon Gari Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“Upon search, about 30 different sizes of keys of vehicle and motorcycles were recovered including two locally fabricated master keys in his possession,” Hassan added.

He added that the suspect was said to have specialised in the theft of vehicles and motorcycles. Hassan said that the suspect would be charged to Court for prosecution after the completion of the investigation.

