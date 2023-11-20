ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrest suspect over killing of Kwara poly student

Damilare Famuyiwa

It was gathered that the HND I student was gruesomely murdered in her room at a private hostel in Offa local government area of Kwara State.

The victim, Toyin Bamidele [Punch]
This development was disclosed in a statement signed by Kwara Commissioner of Police, Victor Olaiya.

In the statement, Olaiya recalled that Bamidele was gruesomely murdered in her room at a private hostel in the Dapson Area, Offa in Offa Local Government area of Kwara State, on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Kwara State Police Command through the Divisional Police Headquarters, Offa received information on November 16, 2023, at about 5:20 pm that an HND 1 student of Federal Polytechnic Offa, Kwara State, named Toyin Bamidele was allegedly murdered.”

“On receipt of the information, a team of investigators led by the Divisional Police Officer, Offa Division was dispatched to the scene of the incident. Preliminary investigation at the scene revealed some marks of violence on the face and neck regions of the body.

“The body was removed to Wale Clinic and Hospital, where the deceased was certified dead by a medical practitioner. The body of the deceased has been deposited in the mortuary for autopsy.

“One suspect has been apprehended in connection with the case. He is presently helping the Police in the investigation,” the statement said.

The statement also quoted the commissioner reiterating the determination of the command to get to the root of this crime.

Olaiya, however, advised members of the public to be conscious and vigilant during this period, as he warned that evil men are prowling looking for what and who to devour.

