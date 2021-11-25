RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest suspect during operation in Nasarawa

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police said a polythene bag containing 21 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and one locally-fabricated pistol were recovered from the suspect.

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (The Sun)
Men of the Nigeria Police Force (The Sun)

The Police Command in Nasarawa State has confirmed the arrest of a suspected notorious armed robber during operation in the state.

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement signed by Ramhan Nansel, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Lafia.

He said on Monday 22 at about 9:35pm, the police received a distress call about a robbery operation going on at Ado junction, Karu local government area of the state.

“Upon receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police, Adesina Soyemi, swiftly deployed a detachment of Police Operatives attached to New Karu Division, led by SP Aaron Kaura to the scene.

“On sighting the Police, the armed robbers took to flight in different direction but were given a hot chase by the gallant Police Operatives.

“The police swing into action immediately when they realized that the armed men were shooting sporadically and dispossessing passers-by of their valuables,” the statement added.

It further explained that consequently, one Victor Ayuba, ‘M’, 25 years, of New Nyanya who has been on the wanted list of the Police command for the offence of armed robbery was arrested.

The Police spokesperson said a polythene bag containing 21 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and one locally-fabricated pistol were recovered from him as exhibits.

The CP has commended the officers for a job well done and urged them to sustain the tempo and flush out criminals in the State.

He said the police are trailing other suspects who are still on the run and promised to apprehend them no matter their hideous.

The Police spokesperson said the case has been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.

He, therefore, said that the suspect, already arrested, would soon be charged to court for prosecution.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Troops kill 128 bandits, arrest 64 others in 2 weeks

Troops kill 128 bandits, arrest 64 others in 2 weeks

Anambra Government slams EFCC for putting Governor Obiano on watchlist

Anambra Government slams EFCC for putting Governor Obiano on watchlist

Troops kill over 90 terrorists in 2 weeks

Troops kill over 90 terrorists in 2 weeks

NDLEA intercepts cocaine worth N2.7bn at Abuja airport

NDLEA intercepts cocaine worth N2.7bn at Abuja airport

Nigeria budgets N190 billion for national census next year

Nigeria budgets N190 billion for national census next year

Taliban government moves to prohibit female actors from TVs in Afghanistan

Taliban government moves to prohibit female actors from TVs in Afghanistan

NCDC registers 141 additional COVID-19 infections

NCDC registers 141 additional COVID-19 infections

Reps block bill that would allow Nigerians sue government for failure

Reps block bill that would allow Nigerians sue government for failure

Climate Clock World appoints SDG advocate Chuks Anyaduba as Director for Projects & Partnerships, Climate Clock Nigeria

Climate Clock World appoints SDG advocate Chuks Anyaduba as Director for Projects & Partnerships, Climate Clock Nigeria

Trending

Man builds house upside down; toilet, kitchen & everything inside is overturned (video)

Man builds house upside down; everything inside is turned upside down (video)

I’ll pay your groom price; just accept to marry me this December – Fetish priestess begs men

I’ll pay your groom price; just accept to marry me this December – Fetish priestess begs men

“You got some cheese” kid Antwain Fowler dies aged 6

Antwain Lee Fowler

Catholic Church blesses marriage between man & 9 women to "protest against monogamy"

Catholic Church blesses marriage between man & 9 women to protest against monogamy