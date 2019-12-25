Policemen of the Inspector General of Police Special Tactical Squad (IGP – STS) attached to Ogun Police Command, have arrested four suspected armed robbers.

The suspects identified as -Matthew Olagoke, Ahmed Abdulahi, Johnson Ojo and Adebanjo Bamidele were arrested in military uniform while on their way to rob a bank in Ekiti.

Ogun Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson paraded the suspects before journalists in the state. [Punch]

The police operatives, according to The Nation, became aware of the robbery plot, and trailed them to Ibadan, where they got nabbed as they were heading for Ekiti.

The suspects were intercepted at the New Gbagi Market, along the Ibadan-Ife expressway in Ibadan where their vehicle was flagged for a search by IGP-STS from Ogun Command, who had been on their trail from Abeokuta.

The state Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, who paraded the suspects before reporters at Eleweran area of Ogun, said that the gang specialised in robbing filling stations, banks as well as university hostels, adding that they had attacked University of Ibadan and Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA).

The police recovered three shot guns, 20 live cartridges, three identity cards, four Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards, seven phones, an expended cartridge and charms from the robbery syndicate.