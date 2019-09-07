The State Commissioner of Police in Niger, Alh. Adamu Usman, on Saturday, September 7, 2019 made the disclosure in an interview with newsmen, in Minna.

“The suspect attacked and stabbed the victim to death with a knife, following a misunderstanding at the market,” Usman said.

He said that the incident occurred on Friday.

“We succeeded in rescuing the suspect from a mob attack at the market and notified military authorities accordingly,” the commissioner said.

Usman said the suspect claimed he was on special duty in Maiduguri, Borno.

He added that Jibril would be charged to court after investigations were completed.