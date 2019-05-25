Police operatives in Anambra state have reportedly arrested a soldier, Ojiegbe Obinna and two others in military uniforms for alleged kidnapping.

According to Punch, Obinna, who is a lance corporal in the army was arrested at Ekwulobia in Aguata Local Government Area, while his accomplices in military uniform were arrested in a different incident at Ogidi, in the Idemili North Local Government Area of the State.

Haruna Mohammed, the police Public Relation officer in the state announced this to newsmen on Saturday, May 25, 2019.

The police PRO urged the people of the state to beware of people using the military uniform to kidnap people, saying it’s a new trend in the state.

“The public is enjoined to be wary of this new trend of crime and report any suspicious persons to the nearest Police Station or through the Command emergency number”.

“There was a distress call along Isuofia road in Aguata LGA of Anambra State that three persons in military uniforms abducted around Ekwulobia roundabout one Uchenna Ezeonu of Omeke village Ekwulobia and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

“Following the distress call, police operatives attached to operation Puff Adder in conjunction with joint patrol teams rushed to the scene and cordoned off the entire area in search of the hoodlums along the bush path by Uyo-Eke market road.

“Consequently, three suspects in military attires who abducted the victim were rounded off and arrested inside the bush”, he said.

Mohammed gave the names of Obinna’s accomplices as Obasi Peter and Benjamin Nicholas, adding that their victim was rescued unhurt.

According to him, the police investigation has shown that Lance Corporal Ojiegbe Obinna serves with the Nigerian Army and was deployed to 101 Special Forces Battalion, Maiduguri, Borno State.