The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident occurred on Monday at about 8:45 a.m. at Coca Cola Market in Onitsha during an altercation.

According to an eyewitness, the suspect allegedly stabbed the deceased on the chest with a knife during the altercation over face mask.

“The sister to the deceased was at the market with the mother to purchase some items when the suspect confronted her for failure to put on a facemask.

“The mother later bought the facemask for the daughter after the suspect insisted she will only be allowed access to the market with a facemask.

“But trouble started after the girl rushed home and mobilised her elder brother, who came to attack the suspect,” the source said.

NAN further gathered that the suspect drew a knife and stabbed the deceased on the chest, leading to his death.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Spokesperson, SP Haruna Mohammed said the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka for investigation.

“Police Operatives from Okpoko Division in Onitsha, arrested a private security guard attached to Coca-Cola Market Onitsha, one Ibuchi Nwoju ‘m’ aged 26 years of Asa village, Abia State who is resident in Onitsha, Anambra.

“Suspect allegedly had an altercation with one Cletus Chisom ‘m’ aged 22 years of Ekekwe Street Awada and stabbed him with a knife on his chest.

“Consequently, the victim became unconscious and was rushed to Goodnews Hospital Onitsha where he was confirmed dead on arrival by a medical doctor,” Mohammed stated.