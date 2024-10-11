ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrest secondary school teacher for assaulting her 12-year-old stepdaughter

Damilare Famuyiwa

The teenage girl was seen with bruises, scars, and machete cuts, after which her stepmother was reported to the police.

Police arrest school teacher for assaulting her 12-year-old stepdaughter [Guardian]

The arrest followed a report filed by activist-journalist Chidiebube Okeoma, who had been alerted to the girl's plight by two women, Eunice and Amarachi, who found the child selling sachet water on the streets of Owerri, visibly bruised and battered.

Okeoma, upon witnessing the extent of the girl's injuries, posted a video on social media showing Amarachi with numerous bruises, scars, and machete cuts on her body. The disturbing images drew widespread attention, leading to the girl's rescue and medical treatment.

In an interview, Okeoma explained that Amarachi’s mother passed away in 2018, and her medically unstable father married Emmanuel in 2019. Since then, Amarachi and her two siblings had been forced to sell sachet water every day to contribute to the household, missing out on schooling while their peers attended class.

Okeoma shared that the latest abuse occurred after the girl cooked rice and ate without permission, prompting the stepmother to beat her severely.

Okeoma immediately contacted the Owerri Area Command Police Headquarters, where Emmanuel was arrested. The girl was then taken to the Umuguma General Hospital in Owerri for treatment and enrolled in the Imo State Health Insurance Scheme for vulnerable children.

The activist also reached out to various organisations, including the National Human Rights Commission, the Owerri Municipal Council Welfare Department, and the Imo State Ministry of Women Affairs, for assistance.

Okeoma emphasised the need for justice, stating that the police were investigating the case and should ensure the perpetrator faced appropriate legal action.

We cannot allow child abuse to persist in the 21st century,” Okeoma said. “Amarachi and her siblings need to be removed from the streets. My goal is to help them get an education and provide them with a safe living environment once they recover.”

Amarachi, who sustained severe injuries to her legs, eyes, stomach, and other parts of her body, is currently receiving medical care. Okeoma, therefore, called for collective support, urging Nigerians to show compassion for the young girl, who has endured unimaginable suffering.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

