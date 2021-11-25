RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest robber who disguised as herdsman during operation in Ogun

Authors:

bayo wahab

Police say the suspect is currently helping them to arrest other members of his gang.

Biodun Rasheed (Daily Trust)
Biodun Rasheed (Daily Trust)

Police operatives in Ogun state have arrested a robbery suspect, Biodun Rasheed, who reportedly disguised as a herdsman.

Recommended articles

Rasheed was said to have been arrested during a robbery operation at mile 6 along Ajebo road, Abeokuta.

According to Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Police Public Relations Officer in Ogun, the suspect was arrested following the distress call from residents of the area.

He said the DPO Kemta division, CSP Opebiyi Sunday, quickly mobilised his patrol team who were joined by men of So Safe Corps and vigilante group of Nigeria.

“On sighting the security men, the robbers took to their heels, but they were hotly chased and one of them Biodun Rasheed, who dressed like Fulani herdsmen to hid his identity was arrested on the spot,” he said.

He also said the suspect “is currently helping the police in their efforts to apprehend the remaining members of the gang.”

Oyeyemi added that the state commissioner of police, Lanre Bankole has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Osinbajo applauds Awolowo’s foresight on Zero Oil Plan

Osinbajo applauds Awolowo’s foresight on Zero Oil Plan

28 ships discharge petroleum products, other items at Lagos ports

28 ships discharge petroleum products, other items at Lagos ports

Atiku tackles FG, APC governors, asks them to work like PDP governors

Atiku tackles FG, APC governors, asks them to work like PDP governors

Troops kill 128 bandits, arrest 64 others in 2 weeks

Troops kill 128 bandits, arrest 64 others in 2 weeks

Anambra Government slams EFCC for putting Governor Obiano on watchlist

Anambra Government slams EFCC for putting Governor Obiano on watchlist

Troops kill over 90 terrorists in 2 weeks

Troops kill over 90 terrorists in 2 weeks

NDLEA intercepts cocaine worth N2.7bn at Abuja airport

NDLEA intercepts cocaine worth N2.7bn at Abuja airport

Nigeria budgets N190 billion for national census next year

Nigeria budgets N190 billion for national census next year

Taliban government moves to prohibit female actors from TVs in Afghanistan

Taliban government moves to prohibit female actors from TVs in Afghanistan

Trending

Man builds house upside down; toilet, kitchen & everything inside is overturned (video)

Man builds house upside down; everything inside is turned upside down (video)

I’ll pay your groom price; just accept to marry me this December – Fetish priestess begs men

I’ll pay your groom price; just accept to marry me this December – Fetish priestess begs men

“You got some cheese” kid Antwain Fowler dies aged 6

Antwain Lee Fowler

Catholic Church blesses marriage between man & 9 women to "protest against monogamy"

Catholic Church blesses marriage between man & 9 women to protest against monogamy