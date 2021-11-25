Police arrest robber who disguised as herdsman during operation in Ogun

Rasheed was said to have been arrested during a robbery operation at mile 6 along Ajebo road, Abeokuta.

According to Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Police Public Relations Officer in Ogun, the suspect was arrested following the distress call from residents of the area.

He said the DPO Kemta division, CSP Opebiyi Sunday, quickly mobilised his patrol team who were joined by men of So Safe Corps and vigilante group of Nigeria.

“On sighting the security men, the robbers took to their heels, but they were hotly chased and one of them Biodun Rasheed, who dressed like Fulani herdsmen to hid his identity was arrested on the spot,” he said.

He also said the suspect “is currently helping the police in their efforts to apprehend the remaining members of the gang.”