Police arrest radio presenter for raping 15-year-old boy

In a statement addressed to members of the public, Abia Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Maureen Chinaka disclosed that Chigozie was nabbed after being accused of an alleged incident of unlawful carnal knowledge of the teenage boy.

Chinaka noted that the police received the incident report on Monday, January 1, 2024.

“Chigozie was accused of engaging in unlawful carnal knowledge with a minor (names withheld). Discreet Investigation is ongoing and the matter will be charged to court,” the statement read.

Fresh information has, however, emerged that the 37-year-old resident in the Eastern Ngwa division was not an employee of any radio station but operated as a freelance journalist in radio stations within Aba.

It was gathered that Chigozie was arrested on Sunday, December 31, 2023, at his residence following complaints lodged at the Eastern Ngwa Police Station by the father of the victim.

According to the victim, the suspect took him to a place around a hotel in Aba and gave him bread to eat which he refused.

He said the suspect allegedly slapped him and he fell on the bed and slept off, but woke up in the morning with pain in his anus.

It was learnt that when the teenager asked the suspect what he did to him, the man threatened to kill him if he told anyone what happened.

