Police arrest primary school teacher for burning the buttocks of her daughter

Obano, according to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), committed the offense on Friday, October 14, 2022, in the Bariga area of Lagos State.

During the assault launched against the minor, the suspect was said to have burnt her buttocks.

“She is fond of maltreating and abusing the child for no reason. On Friday, she beat up the little child and put her bum on an electric cooking hot plate.

“She teaches in a local school at Bariga and the school is owned by her boyfriend’s mum, so she lives with both the boyfriend and his mom.

“The father of the child is nowhere to be found. He denied the child when she gave birth. The child suffered severe burns and is in so much pain,” a resident of the area where the suspect lives with her boyfriend’s mum, stated.

Confirming the arrest of Obano, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin said the woman and her partner have both been detained at the Bariga Police Station in the state, adding that the victim had been hospitalised.

Meanwhile, a 56-year-old logistics worker, Olufemi Tokede had gone missing on his way to work at Toyota Bus Stop, Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, Lagos.

He was said to have boarded a tricycle after leaving his home at Meiran Road, Ologede Bus Stop, in the early hours of Monday, October 17.