RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest primary school teacher for burning the buttocks of her daughter

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect reportedly used an electric cooking pot hot plate to burn the buttocks of the minor.

Police arrest primary school teacher
Police arrest primary school teacher

Margret Obano, a 22-year-old primary school teacher, has been arrested for brutalizing her two-year-old daughter.

Read Also

Obano, according to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), committed the offense on Friday, October 14, 2022, in the Bariga area of Lagos State.

During the assault launched against the minor, the suspect was said to have burnt her buttocks.

“She is fond of maltreating and abusing the child for no reason. On Friday, she beat up the little child and put her bum on an electric cooking hot plate.

“She teaches in a local school at Bariga and the school is owned by her boyfriend’s mum, so she lives with both the boyfriend and his mom.

“The father of the child is nowhere to be found. He denied the child when she gave birth. The child suffered severe burns and is in so much pain,” a resident of the area where the suspect lives with her boyfriend’s mum, stated.

Confirming the arrest of Obano, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin said the woman and her partner have both been detained at the Bariga Police Station in the state, adding that the victim had been hospitalised.

Meanwhile, a 56-year-old logistics worker, Olufemi Tokede had gone missing on his way to work at Toyota Bus Stop, Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, Lagos.

He was said to have boarded a tricycle after leaving his home at Meiran Road, Ologede Bus Stop, in the early hours of Monday, October 17.

Tokede, however, didn’t show up for work, or returned home.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Liz Truss resigns as UK Prime Minister after 6 weeks in office

Liz Truss resigns as UK Prime Minister after 6 weeks in office

'It's not political' - Falz explains reason for #EndSARSMemorial protest at Lekki toll gate

'It's not political' - Falz explains reason for #EndSARSMemorial protest at Lekki toll gate

Police teargas youths holding #EndSARS memorial in Lekki

Police teargas youths holding #EndSARS memorial in Lekki

FUTA students to resume on Sunday, begin lectures on Monday

FUTA students to resume on Sunday, begin lectures on Monday

EFCC arraigns former Attorney General of Lagos State Shasore

EFCC arraigns former Attorney General of Lagos State Shasore

Jandor says he’s not surprised by Wike’s endorsement of Sanwo-Olu

Jandor says he’s not surprised by Wike’s endorsement of Sanwo-Olu

Infrastructure is most legitimate way of wealth creation - Fashola

Infrastructure is most legitimate way of wealth creation - Fashola

APGA governorship candidate vows to abolish non-indigene tag in Ebonyi

APGA governorship candidate vows to abolish non-indigene tag in Ebonyi

Senate reopens assault petition against CCT boss

Senate reopens assault petition against CCT boss

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Man smashes wife's head

Man smashes wife’s head on the wall, burns her corpse with iron

Lagos student dies

Lagos student d*es after his friends drug and set calabash on him

Police invite 5 persons over 67-year old man allegedly locked up for 20 years

Police invite 5 persons over 67-year old man allegedly locked up for 20 years

The Pulse Influencer Network

Pulse takes Influencer Awards ceremony to next level with Afro-excellence edition