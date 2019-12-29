The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Amba Asuquo, said on Sunday in Ado-Ekiti that the suspect in company with an accomplice committed the crime on Dec. 9.

According to him, the duo accosted the two students with dangerous weapons and forcefully took them to an abandoned building where they raped them.

The police boss said the suspects would be charged to court upon completion of investigations.

He added that efforts had been put in place to arrest the other fleeing suspect as a manhunt had been launched to identify his hiding place.

Asuquo advised students in tertiary institutions to remain focused and be committed to their studies rather than engaging in vices that could truncate their careers.

He commended members of the public for their support in giving the command timely information in tackling crime.