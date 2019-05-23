Police in Anambra State have reportedly arrested one pastor Nweke Chijioke and his accomplice Samuel Emeka for allegedly kidnapping an 11-yr-old boy.

Punch reports that the incident happened at Awkuzu in the Oyi Local Government Area of the state.

The 33-yr-old pastor and Samuel were said to have kidnapped the boy (name withheld) at Umoubi community.

An anonymous source who spoke to Punch about the incident said,“The pastor and his accomplice bundled their victim inside his vehicle boot and were on the run before they were caught.”

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Haruna Mohammed said the pastor was arrested with his accomplice while trying to run away with their victim.

He said the boy was rescued in good condition and has been reunited with his mother.

The police spokesperson said, “Police operatives attached to the command’s Special Anti Robbery Squad arrested one Pastor Nweke Chijioke and Samuel Emeka all of Awkuzu in Oyi LGA of Anambra State.

“Suspects had at about 4:30pm on Wednesday allegedly abducted one Ikechukwu aged 11 years at Akwuzu Umoubi and bundled him inside their vehicle boot.”

Mohammed said that the case is already under investigation adding that the pastor and his accomplice would be charged to court after the investigation.