Police arrest pastor, 3 others with human skull

The three other suspects arrested alongside Oluwaseyi were identified as 30-year-old Ibrahim Agbowewe, 40-year-old Suleiman Ogunbunmi, and 57-year-old Gafari Akinsanya.

It was gathered that the suspects were all nabbed by men of the state police command in the early hours of Saturday, October 14, 2023.

A police source, who spoke on a condition of anonymity, stated that the suspects claimed they had intended to use the skull for rituals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The source added that the arrest was made following a tip-off from members of the public about the suspects’ suspicious movement and activities in the area.

Following the intelligence, policemen were said to have stormed the area and arrested the suspects.

Other items such as one big calabash, one black Toyota Camry car and one ram found with the suspects had all been recovered and taken to the police station.

Confirming the arrest of the suspects, Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Omolola Odutola said the cleric and his accomplices have confessed to the crime.

“We arrested the four of them. They have since confessed that they wanted to use the head for blessings and money rituals. The investigations are ongoing to unravel more details about the incident,” Odutola stated.

ADVERTISEMENT