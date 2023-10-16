ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest pastor, 3 others with human skull

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspects confessed to the crime following their arrest, as they identified themselves as ritualists.

The arrest was made following a tip-off from members of the public [Punch]
The arrest was made following a tip-off from members of the public [Punch]

Recommended articles

The three other suspects arrested alongside Oluwaseyi were identified as 30-year-old Ibrahim Agbowewe, 40-year-old Suleiman Ogunbunmi, and 57-year-old Gafari Akinsanya.

It was gathered that the suspects were all nabbed by men of the state police command in the early hours of Saturday, October 14, 2023.

A police source, who spoke on a condition of anonymity, stated that the suspects claimed they had intended to use the skull for rituals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The source added that the arrest was made following a tip-off from members of the public about the suspects’ suspicious movement and activities in the area.

Following the intelligence, policemen were said to have stormed the area and arrested the suspects.

Other items such as one big calabash, one black Toyota Camry car and one ram found with the suspects had all been recovered and taken to the police station.

Confirming the arrest of the suspects, Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Omolola Odutola said the cleric and his accomplices have confessed to the crime.

We arrested the four of them. They have since confessed that they wanted to use the head for blessings and money rituals. The investigations are ongoing to unravel more details about the incident,” Odutola stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police spokesperson added that the suspects would be dragged to court upon the conclusion of ongoing investigations for prosecution.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Timeline of Bola Tinubu's certificate saga with Atiku Abubakar

Timeline of Bola Tinubu's certificate saga with Atiku Abubakar

Israel debunks report of planned ceasefire in Gaza Strip

Israel debunks report of planned ceasefire in Gaza Strip

Nigerian Journalists deserve better living conditions - Federal Government

Nigerian Journalists deserve better living conditions - Federal Government

VP Shettima represents Tinubu at Belt and Road Initiative Forum in China

VP Shettima represents Tinubu at Belt and Road Initiative Forum in China

Yakubu, honour your words to upload Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa results - PDP

Yakubu, honour your words to upload Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa results - PDP

Lagos Government reopens Mile 12 International market

Lagos Government reopens Mile 12 International market

President Tinubu to preside over 2nd Federal Executive Council meeting Monday

President Tinubu to preside over 2nd Federal Executive Council meeting Monday

House of Reps confirms Prado jeeps distribution worth ₦130m to lawmakers

House of Reps confirms Prado jeeps distribution worth ₦130m to lawmakers

I’ll rescue Kogi from socio-economic 'dungeon' - Abejide, ADC Gov candidate

I’ll rescue Kogi from socio-economic 'dungeon' - Abejide, ADC Gov candidate

Pulse Sports

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fake lawyer who handled 26 cases and won all against trained lawyers has been arrested

Fake lawyer who handled 26 cases and won all against trained lawyers has been arrested

Armed robbers kill mobile money vendor at Amanfro

Armed robbers escape with bread mistaken for cash, return angrily to kill pregnant woman

2 Kwara Poly students accused of suffocating man to death during planned sex romp. [Twitter:NPF]

2 Kwara Poly students accused of suffocating man to death during planned sex romp

The judge said that it was not Islamically appropriate for the plaintiff to get the respondent another wife before he grants her a divorce (image used for illustration) [Within Nigeria]

Wife goes to court for divorce, husband demands she finds him a new wife first