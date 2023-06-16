Police arrest Osun social media user who wanted all Igbos killed

On Thursday, May 18, 2023, Adekusibe’s hateful tweet sparked controversy on Twitter as many Nigerians called for his arrest.

In his tweet, he said, “Let’s kill all the Igbos Let’s flush them out of Yoruba lands. I hate these people with passion. They are violent people. They a the worst. They hate us, let’s hate them without holding back.”.

According to Olumuyiwa Aladejobi, the Force Public Relations Officer, when the Police Command received the report, Police detective from the Cyber crime section at SCID Osogbo swung into action immediately.

Almost one month after Adekusibe’s vile tweet, Aladejobi in a statement on Friday, June 16, 2023, said the suspect was arrested in Ilesa on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

“The suspect has confessed to the crime, and he will be charged to the court after the completion of the investigation. We have done what is needful on this matter. It can only take some times, every offence committed leaves a trace, and culprits will surely face the music” the force PRO said.