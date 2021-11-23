RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest online marketer over alleged fraud in Kano

The police in Kano have arrested one Aliyu Salisu, 25, an online marketer, over alleged fraud.

Nigerian police officers at work. (Newscastars)
Police spokesman in the state, DSP Abdullahi Haruna-Kiyawa, made this known in a statement on Tuesday.

Haruna-Kiyawa said, “A report was received from a woman in Yelwa Shendam, Plateau State, that one Facebook user with account name `Aliyu Hussaini Salisu’, displayed textile materials and advertised same in his Facebook page for sale.’’

He said that the woman subsequently ordered 14 different textile materials at a total cost of N100,000.

The spokesman explained that the suspect asked the woman to send the money to him at Unguwa Uku Motor Park, Kano, which she did. `

“But instead of sending the materials, he (suspect) packaged rags and tattered mosquito nets and sent to her,’’ he said.

Huruna-Kiyawa said that following the directive of the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Sama’ila Shu’aibu-Dikko, a team of detectives swung into action and arrested Salisu.

The command’s spokesman said that the team of detectives arrested the suspect at Unguwa Uku Motor Park, Kano.

He said the police recovered a laptop and a cell phone from the suspect.

During investigation, the suspect told police that he specialised in using WhatsApp and Facebook to advertise textile materials.

“He collects money from his victims and either block their social media accounts/phone numbers or send them tattered rags.

“He also confessed to have defrauded 37 people from different parts of the country, especially females who have passion for designed materials,’’ he said.

