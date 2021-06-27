Police arrest officer for allegedly demanding sex from suspect

Macdon said that the action of the police was sequel to a social media video made by one Mr Zion Umoh, alleging that one Daniel Edet, a Police Constable, solicited sex and collected N60, 000 as bail from a suspect.

He said that based on the allegation, the Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom, CP Andrew Amiengheme, ordered the arrest and discreet investigation of the officer.

The CP also said that if the officer should be found guilty , he would be punished.

Macdon said, “The attention of the command has been drawn to a social media video made viral by one Da Zion Umoh and a further update posted by the same person .

” The video is alleging that one Daniel Edet, a police constable, attached to Etim Ekpo Area Command, solicited sex and collected the sum of N60, 000 as bail after some persons were arrested.

“The gravity of the above allegation caused the CP to order the arrest of the said officer and his supervising officer.

“He also ordered that a discreet investigation be conducted and immediate disciplinary steps be put in place to punish the offending officer if found wanting.”.

According to him, preliminary facts available to the police reveals that on June 17 at about 11:45 p.m., while on patrol within Abak circuits in Abak LGA, a team of policemen accosted a red De-Mak motorcycle carrying five passengers.

He said that when the motorcycle and the passengers were searched, the police recovered a live cartridge from one Godwin Wilson, 25 -year old bar attendant and the rider of the bike.

Macdon said that on interrogation, Wilson alleged that he picked the cartridge at the bar where he sells after the birthday celebration of one Morris Sunday.

The PPRO said that they were all arrested and taken to the station and detained till the following morning when they were interrogated by the Area Commander.

He added that they were all warned and granted bail except Wilson who was found with a live cartridge.

Macdon added that he was taken to court but he was returned to the police custody because the courts were not in session then.

“On interrogation, Wilson said that he picked the cartridge at the bar where he sells after the birthday celebration of one Sunday who is the boyfriend to one Grace Sunday.

“They were warned and granted bail except the principal suspect, Wilson, who was found with a cartridge.

“He was taken to court but brought back because the court was not in session,” he said.

Macdon quoted the CP to have assured the public that if the allegations were correct, the said officer would be answerable for his actions and justice would be served.

Macdon recalled, that sometime in December 2020, Umoh was arrested by the Police on valid charges of Threat to Life and Conspiracy, that the matter was still in court.

He explained that since then, as a vendetta, Umoh has opted to smear the image of the police by all means,.