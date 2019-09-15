Detectives from Bariga Police Station have finally arrested a notorious rapist and cultist, Emmanuel Olatunde popularly known as Pastor in Lagos.

Olatunde was arrested in connection with some robbery and murder cases within Bariga Local Government Area.

According to a statement by the spokesperson for the police in Lagos, DSP Bala Elkana, Olatunde is an ex-convict and a member of the ‘Eiye Confraternity terrorising residents of Bariga.

The statement reads in part: “He is responsible for the murder of one Ahmed Karowi, an ‘Aiye Confraternity’ kingpin on September 11, 2019.

“Investigation is ongoing and the suspect will soon be charged to court.

The police boss also said that one Innocent Ifunayachi, 34, has been arrested for defiling a 14-year-old-girl in her family house after he laced her food with Indian hemp.

“The suspect, being a friend to the family, visited and found the girl eating noodles.

“While she left to get him some drinks, he quickly put some dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp in her food.

“She lost consciousness after eating the food and he took advantage of that to rape her. The victim has been taken to hospital for medical treatment and forensic examination. The suspect will be charged to court soon.”

Recall that in June Lagos State Police Command said it arrested a 19-year-old member of the Aiye Confraternity in Bariga area of the state.

Elkana, in a statement issued in Lagos, said that the suspect had been on the wanted list of the Police for the murder of one Ojo Taiwo in February 2019, at Bariga.