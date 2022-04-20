RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest Nigerien for allegedly killing neighbour’s wife, daughter

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Kebbi State Police Command has arrested a 25-year-old security man over alleged killing of a neighbour’s wife and daughter for reportedly calling him animal and describing him as useless.

Police arrest Nigerien for allegedly killing neighbour’s wife, daughter. (LindaIkeji'sBlog)
Police arrest Nigerien for allegedly killing neighbour’s wife, daughter. (LindaIkeji'sBlog)

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Nafi’u Abubakar, disclosed this to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

Recommended articles

Abubakar said that the suspect, of Maradi town in Niger Republic, on April 11, at about 2 a.m., went to the residence of one Aliyu Akilu, of Labana street, Sani Abacha bye-pass, Birnin Kebbi.

He said that the suspect used a cutlass to kill Aliyu’s wife, one Sadiya Idris, 25, and his four-year-old daughter, Khadija Akilu.

“On receipt of the report, a team of detectives attached to the Homicide Section, State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID), were detailed to investigate and they succeeded in arresting the suspect,” he said.

Abubakar added that the suspect confessed to killing the deceased for calling him an animal and a useless watch-man during an argument that ensued between them in the course of investigation.

“He (the suspect) also stated that he killed the four-year- old daughter in order to cover-up his evil act because she had identified him as their neighbour,” he said.

Abubakar revealed that the case was under investigation and that the suspect would be charged to court after the completion of the investigation.

He called on all law-abiding citizens to always be watchful and vigilant, and avail the police and other security agencies with timely and accurate information that would assist in crime prevention.

NAN reports that the suspect, during the parade, admitted that he killed the woman and her daughter, as he was not happy with the words used to describe him during an argument that ensured between them a day before the incident.

“Yes, I killed her with cutlass, and when I noticed that her daughter was looking at me and knowing full well that she recognised me, I took her up and slammed her head on the floor of the room and she too died,” the suspect said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

E-customs introduction to ensure efficiency in securing borders –ACG

E-customs introduction to ensure efficiency in securing borders –ACG

Brace up ahead, CJN charges new Judges

Brace up ahead, CJN charges new Judges

Hunters kill 2 kidnappers in Kogi as governor urges intensifying efforts

Hunters kill 2 kidnappers in Kogi as governor urges intensifying efforts

15 Edo communities blocks Benin-Lagos road to protest herdsmen attacks

15 Edo communities blocks Benin-Lagos road to protest herdsmen attacks

Buhari orders Minister to submit report on local vaccines production

Buhari orders Minister to submit report on local vaccines production

2023: APC to commence sale of forms to aspirants April 23

2023: APC to commence sale of forms to aspirants April 23

Boko Haram not about religion, ethnicity - Buhari tells ICC Prosecutor

Boko Haram not about religion, ethnicity - Buhari tells ICC Prosecutor

Military overruns more terrorists’ enclaves, kill scores, rescue hostages

Military overruns more terrorists’ enclaves, kill scores, rescue hostages

2 PDP leaders killed as gunmen attack Lawmaker in Plateau

2 PDP leaders killed as gunmen attack Lawmaker in Plateau

Trending

28-year-old man allegedly kills girlfriend and slept with corpse for 6 days

File photo

Mother-in-law won't talk to me after she met me and her son making love - Woman cries

File photo

I can't take daily beatings anymore - Lady cancels wedding scheduled for Saturday

Michael Ozioma Helen and David Okike

‘I wasn’t born this way’ – Married man with 4 kids explains why he lives like woman (video)

Samuel Minani and wife, Irambona Denyse