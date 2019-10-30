A Nigerian national identified as Ifeanyi Obi, has been arrested for being in possession of drugs valued at Rs 3 crore, which is about N152 million.

Following an hotel raid in the beach village of Candolim in Goa, a western state in India, operatives from Calangute Police Station confiscated the drugs which valued the same as the entire drug seizures in 2018.

Addressing newsmen on the seizure, Police Inspector who's in-charge of the Calangute police station, Nolasco Raposo said Obi has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics, Drugs and Psycotropic Substances act.

Goa Police says the drugs seizure is one of the single biggest seizures in recent times. [YouTube]

“We have seized around 1 kg of Cocaine, around 2 kg MDMA, around 760 grams of Amphetamine tablets, around 106 grams charas, 1.2 kg ganja and cash amount of Rs 2 lakh," Raposo stated.

Meanwhile, Obi had been earlier arrested and booked for overstaying in 2011. He was again arrested a year after for the possession of cocaine. The trials are pending in both cases.